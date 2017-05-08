Athletics vs Angels: A's Seek Redemption

The six-week mark in the season is right around the corner, which means it will soon be time for the A's to evaluate the team and its chances to compete for the rest of the year. The placeholders that the A's went out and signed this offseason have been a bit of a mixed bag, and the time to start wondering if some of those struggling veterans are on the hot seat is now.

