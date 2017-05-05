Astros Push Across Run In Top Of Tent...

Astros Push Across Run In Top Of Tenth Inning To Beat Angels, 7-6

Carlos Correa singled home Jose Altuve in the 10th inning, and the Houston Astros blew a four-run lead in the ninth before rallying for a 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Altuve singled, stole second and scored on Correa's line drive off Bud Norris in the Astros' fifth victory in six games.

