Astros Push Across Run In Top Of Tenth Inning To Beat Angels, 7-6

Carlos Correa singled home Jose Altuve in the 10th inning, and the Houston Astros blew a four-run lead in the ninth before rallying for a 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Altuve singled, stole second and scored on Correa's line drive off Bud Norris in the Astros' fifth victory in six games.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.