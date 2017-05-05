Astros Push Across Run In Top Of Tenth Inning To Beat Angels, 7-6
Carlos Correa singled home Jose Altuve in the 10th inning, and the Houston Astros blew a four-run lead in the ninth before rallying for a 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night. Altuve singled, stole second and scored on Correa's line drive off Bud Norris in the Astros' fifth victory in six games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr 8
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC