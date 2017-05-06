Angels Notes: Mike Trout scratched fr...

Angels Notes: Mike Trout scratched from Saturday's game against Astros

21 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Mike Trout did not hurry out to center field Saturday evening as the Angels began the second game of their weekend series against the Houston Astros. Minutes before first pitch, Trout was scratched from the lineup because of tightness in his left hamstring that developed during pregame warmups.

