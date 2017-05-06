Angels Notes: Mike Trout scratched from Saturday's game against Astros
Mike Trout did not hurry out to center field Saturday evening as the Angels began the second game of their weekend series against the Houston Astros. Minutes before first pitch, Trout was scratched from the lineup because of tightness in his left hamstring that developed during pregame warmups.
