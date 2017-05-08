Angels Notes: Mike Trout in day-to-da...

Angels Notes: Mike Trout in day-to-day limbo after clean MRI on his hamstring

An MRI alleviated any concerns that Mike Trout or the Angels had about the severity of his left hamstring issue, but the Angels star is still not ready to play. While Manager Mike Scioscia said the Angels have discussed the 10-day disabled list for Trout, they aren't ready to take that step yet either.

