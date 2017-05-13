Angels Notes: Andrelton Simmons honors Derek Jeter with his number
When Andrelton Simmons first reached the big leagues with the Atlanta Braves, he was just happy to be there, not bold enough to request a number. But when the Angels acquired him and he was established enough to have a choice, he knew what he wanted.
