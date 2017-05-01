Angels' Mike Trout should never be counted out, regardless of the count
For all his astounding consistency, for all of his abilities on a baseball field that, together, form the best ballplayer seen in the world in some time, perhaps one underrated feature about Mike Trout is this: He does not dwell on his failure. At times, the Angels center fielder does not even remember it.
