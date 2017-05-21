Angels explode early, cruise to victory over Mets

Los Angeles Angels C.J. Cron watches his first-inning grand slam off New York Mets starting pitcher Tommy Milone in an interleague baseball game, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in New York. ORG XMIT: NYM101 Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout watches his second-inning two-run home run during an interleague baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in New York.

