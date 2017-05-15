Angels aren't ruling out a return this season by left-hander Andrew Heaney
Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney still hopes to return from elbow ligament replacement surgery this season. At the start of spring training , Angels manager Mike Scioscia said the information available to him indicated there was "nothing" that would make left-hander Andrew Heaney available to pitch in 2017, one year after elbow ligament replacement surgery.
