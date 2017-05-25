Angels about to have healthy relievers, tough decisions

A night after Huston Street and Mike Morin pitched one perfect inning apiece, opening their rehab assignments at Triple-A, Manager Mike Scioscia said Cam Bedrosian is scheduled to face some hitters in the next couple of days at extended spring training in Arizona. “He still has a little work to do, but he's made some huge jumps in the last 10 days,” Scioscia said Thursday morning.

