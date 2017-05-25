Angels about to have healthy relievers, tough decisions
A night after Huston Street and Mike Morin pitched one perfect inning apiece, opening their rehab assignments at Triple-A, Manager Mike Scioscia said Cam Bedrosian is scheduled to face some hitters in the next couple of days at extended spring training in Arizona. “He still has a little work to do, but he's made some huge jumps in the last 10 days,” Scioscia said Thursday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr '17
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC