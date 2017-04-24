WeekEnd HaloLinks: Halos broom green and gold
With a 2-1 win over the rather hapless A's , which came against the Kendall Graveman that beat us three weeks ago, the Angels have swept themselves off to Arlington for a 6-game road trip: Rangers then Mariners. In case you are not paying attention, the Angels are playing within the Division for 32 of their first 36 games.
