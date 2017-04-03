Trout's HR, Simmons' crazy tag lead A...

Trout's HR, Simmons' crazy tag lead Angels past Mariners 5-4

10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Mike Trout hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and Andrelton Simmons made a spectacular tag at third base to complete a double play during the Los Angeles Angels' fourth victory in five games, 5-4 over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. Simmons made the latest jaw-dropping defensive play in a week full of gems by the Angels, who have standout fielders at most positions this season.

