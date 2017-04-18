Toronto Blue Jays fall to Los Angeles Angels 5-4, place shortstop...
As difficult as it is to ignore the Toronto Blue Jays' rotten record to start the season, it's not the only cause for concern in an April to forget. The struggles in the standings - which took another knock with a 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night - have been matched by a struggle for manager John Gibbons to field a healthy roster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr 8
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC