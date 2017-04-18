Three-run blast by Pujols helps Angel...

Three-run blast by Pujols helps Angels over Astros, 5-2

However, as their scoring drought stretched to 21 innings, they were certainly wondering when they'd get back on track. It finally happened on Tuesday night when Pujols hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning to give the Angels a 5-2 victory over the Houston Astros and snap a six-game skid.

