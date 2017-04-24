The Weekly Bernie, 4/24/17: Sonny shi...

The Weekly Bernie, 4/24/17: Sonny shines in Stockton, nearing return to Oakland A's

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Athletics Nation

Welcome back to The Weekly Bernie! It's the best dance in the game, so let's get rolling once more! Young ace Sonny Gray was dominant in his minor league rehab start for the High-A Stockton Ports on Saturday night. As Chris Biderman of MLB.com writes , the 27-year-old was originally scheduled for only four innings, but instead made it through five, allowing only one hit, no walks, no runs, and striking out six.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athletics Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Apr 8 NotebookPharter 2
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16) Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16) Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,323 • Total comments across all topics: 280,541,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC