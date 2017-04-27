Study shows Royals slow to pay suppli...

Study shows Royals slow to pay suppliers in first quarter of 2017

23 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Kansas City Royals took longer to pay suppliers than only four other Major League Baseball teams during the year's first quarter, according to a report released Thursday by Creditsafe. The Creditsafe study, released by PR Newswire, examined the overall creditworthiness of all 30 MLB teams, as well as how quickly each paid bills during the first quarter of 2017.

