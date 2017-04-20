Sinker helped Nolasco to career revival
Nolasco wasn't facing any health concerns, unlike the Halos' top two starters, Garrett Richards and Matt Shoemaker , who are both coming off injuries. With three Opening Day starts already under his belt, manager Mike Scioscia also believed Nolasco would be unfazed by the pomp and circumstance that typically accompany the inaugural game of a season.
