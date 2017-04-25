Rajai Davis to DL, Raul Alcantara designated, Valdez, LaMarre up
Rajai Davis went on the disabled list Tuesday as the A's made four roster moves before first game with Angels. ANAHEIM The A's started their road trip with some wholesale roster changes Tuesday, putting center fielder Rajai Davis on the 10-day disabled list and putting right-handed pitcher Raul Alcantara on the designated for assignment list while promoting right-handed pitcher Cesar Valdez and outfielder Ryan LaMarre from Triple-A Nashville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr 8
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC