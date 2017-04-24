Pujols moves up RBI list with HR in victory
Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the Angels to a 6-3 victory over the Rangers at Globe Life Park on Friday night. The Angels have now won five straight, while the Rangers have lost three of four.
