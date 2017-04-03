Predicting some season awards is a lock, such as Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw
It's usually an inexact method based on last year's numbers, the performance in meaningless spring-training games and perhaps what a few professional scouts might tell you going into the season. But like picking the winners of the divisions and the playoffs, trying to predict the winners of the annual Baseball Writers Association of America Awards - MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year - is as much guesswork as anything.
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Sat
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
