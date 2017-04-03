Predicting some season awards is a lo...

Predicting some season awards is a lock, such as Mike Trout, Clayton Kershaw

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

It's usually an inexact method based on last year's numbers, the performance in meaningless spring-training games and perhaps what a few professional scouts might tell you going into the season. But like picking the winners of the divisions and the playoffs, trying to predict the winners of the annual Baseball Writers Association of America Awards - MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year - is as much guesswork as anything.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after... Sat NotebookPharter 2
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16) Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,177,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC