Old Dominion to be Official Freight Carrier for Major League Baseball

Old Dominion Freight Line has hit a homerun with its recent announcement that the Thomasville, N.C.-based company will be the official freight carrier for Major League Baseball. "We are proud to continue our partnership with MLB teams across the country and are excited for the 2017 season to begin," said David Carter, vice president of marketing and communications at Old Dominion Freight Line.

