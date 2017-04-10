Moustakas' homer gives Royals 3-2 win...

Moustakas' homer gives Royals 3-2 win over Angels

The Kansas City Royals have hit 13 of their 15 homers this season with the bases empty, including two Saturday night. Mike Moustakas hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, lifting the Royals over the Los Angeles Angels 3-2.

