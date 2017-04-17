Morton, 3 Astros relievers combine to...

Morton, 3 Astros relievers combine to 5-hit Angels, 3-0

Charlie Morton and three relievers combined for a five-hitter, Jose Altuve drove in two runs and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 for their fifth straight win. "To walk out of here with a nice clean win from a pitching standpoint ... we've just got to find different ways to win and today was a unique one," Houston manager A.J. Hinch said.

Chicago, IL

