Mike Trout's late homer lifts Angels to victory

Mike Trout began the night with a ceremony honoring him for the his second MVP, and by the time it was over he had continued his campaign for his third. Trout hit a tie-breaking two-run homer in the seventh inning, helping the Angels to a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.

Chicago, IL

