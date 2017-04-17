Mariners pregame: Seattle looks for its first series sweep this year...
Seattle has managed to take both games from the Rangers on Friday and Saturday to earn its first series win of the season, but the Mariners are still looking for their first sweep of Texas in two years. Texas came into the three-game series in Seattle on Friday off a series win over the Los Angeles Angels, while the M's had only recorded two wins this season.
