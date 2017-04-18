Lumen Christi grad Ryan LaMarre designated to assignment by Angels
Ryan LaMarre is looking for a new team after he was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. The Angels on Tuesday acquired Juan Graterol from the Toronto Blue Jays and, to clear a spot on the 40-man roster, designated LaMarre, an outfielder and Jackson Lumen Christi grad who played at the University of Michigan.
