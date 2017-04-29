Los Angeles Angels Lone Championship 15 years later

Apr 25, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Kole Calhoun celebrates with second baseman Cliff Pennington , center fielder Mike Trout , shortstop Andrelton Simmons and Los Angeles Angels left fielder Cameron Maybin after hitting a walk-off single in the eleventh inning against the Oakland Athletics during a MLB baseball game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Te Angels defeated the Athletics 2-1 in 11 innings.

