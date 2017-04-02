Los Angeles Angels finalize roster go...

Los Angeles Angels finalize roster going into Opening Day.

The Los Angeles Angels ended the suspense for two non-roster invitees as they announced Saturday that pitchers Bud Norris and Blake Parker have made the opening day roster and will begin the season with the Angels. After pitching almost flawlessly all Spring Los Angeles Angels pitcher Blake Parker now knows that he will be in the Angels bullpen at least for now.

Chicago, IL

