Los Angeles Angels finalize roster going into Opening Day.
The Los Angeles Angels ended the suspense for two non-roster invitees as they announced Saturday that pitchers Bud Norris and Blake Parker have made the opening day roster and will begin the season with the Angels. After pitching almost flawlessly all Spring Los Angeles Angels pitcher Blake Parker now knows that he will be in the Angels bullpen at least for now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halo Hangout.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ...
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC