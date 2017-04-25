Los Angeles Angels acquire RP David Hernandez from Braves
The Los Angeles Angels pitching staff has again been hit hard by injuries in the young 2017 season. The bullpen has been hit especially with four pitchers going on the DL, including all three of their potential closers.
