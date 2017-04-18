Leading Off: Keuchel in ace form, M's give Ichiro bobblehead
Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki walks into the cage for batting practice as fans hold a sign behind him before the Marlins' baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Seattle. After struggling to defend his 2015 AL Cy Young Award last season, Dallas Keuchel is back in ace form for Houston.
