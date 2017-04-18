Lawrence set for first MLB start vs. Angels
Tyler Skaggs will look to build on his best start of the season when he faces off with Toronto's Casey Lawrence, who will make his first career Major League start on Saturday night at Angel Stadium in the second of a four-game series. It's been a long journey to this point for Lawrence, 29, a former non-drafted free agent who has toiled through seven full seasons in the Minor Leagues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toronto Blue Jays.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr 8
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC