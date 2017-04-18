Lawrence set for first MLB start vs. Angels

Tyler Skaggs will look to build on his best start of the season when he faces off with Toronto's Casey Lawrence, who will make his first career Major League start on Saturday night at Angel Stadium in the second of a four-game series. It's been a long journey to this point for Lawrence, 29, a former non-drafted free agent who has toiled through seven full seasons in the Minor Leagues.

