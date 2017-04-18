Latos and Lawrence to make weekend starts

The Angels have a right-handed heavy lineup, with Mike Trout and Albert Pujols in the middle of the lineup, so the Jays are staying away from T.J. House and Brett Oberholtzer . Latos has made 2 starts for the Bisons, totaling 9 innings, 8 hits, 1 earned, 3 walks and 10 strikeouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluebird Banter.