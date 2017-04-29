LA Angels Winning Streak Comes to Hal...

LA Angels Winning Streak Comes to Halt Against Rangers

10 hrs ago Read more: Halo Hangout

The LA Angels have been riding good offense and even better pitching to a five game winning streak this past week. However, the fun came to a sudden end when they fell to the Texas Rangers by a score of 6-3.

