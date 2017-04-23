LA Angels bullpen continues to be dec...

LA Angels bullpen continues to be decimated by injuries.

Things are going from bad to worse for the LA Angels. On the eve of receiving the news that ace Garrett Richards is headed to the 60-day DL, closer Cam Bedrosian is now headed to the DL with a strained groin.

