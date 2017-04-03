Inland Empire 66ers start off 2017 with extra-inning win
The 66ers Jared Walsh is congratulated by teammate Jose Rojas after Walsh hit a solo home run in the 4th inning to give Inland Empire a 2-0 lead over the San Jose Giants Thursday night. The Inland Empire 66ers host the San Jose Giants Thursday evening April 6, 2017 in both teams season opener at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle...
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Jima
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC