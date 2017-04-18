Huston Street placed on 60-day DL, out until June 1
On Monday the Angels transferred Street to the 60-day disabled list, meaning he's not eligible to pitch in the majors until June 1. The move was made to create a spot on the 40-man roster for minor league reliever Parker Bridwell, who the Angels acquired Monday from the Baltimore Orioles for cash considerations.
