Five years ago today, Mike Trout changed the face of the Angels forever
That was the day the Angels inserted the 20-year-old into the starting lineup. Just called up from Triple-A, Trout then began to make a quick transition from “talented prospect” to “superstar of historic proportion.” Each time he made a great catch or hit a home run or even beat out a routine ground ball, people took notice that they were seeing something different.
