Escobar single in 9th, Royals top Angels 1-0, 4th win in row

Alcides Escobar hit an RBI single in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals, boosted by a strong effort from starter Ian Kennedy, edged the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 for their fourth straight win

