Escobar single in 9th, Royals top Angels 1-0, 4th win in row
Alcides Escobar hit an RBI single in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals, boosted by a strong effort from starter Ian Kennedy, edged the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 for their fourth straight win Escobar single in 9th, Royals top Angels 1-0, 4th win in row Alcides Escobar hit an RBI single in the ninth inning and the Kansas City Royals, boosted by a strong effort from starter Ian Kennedy, edged the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 for their fourth straight win Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ogzHq7 Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar hits a walk-off RBI single in the ninth inning to win a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 1-0.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr 8
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC