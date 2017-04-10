Elvis Andrus uses great deke to stop Maybin from taking extra base
In the second inning of Thursday's game, Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus saved his team an extra 90 feet on a stolen base by Angels outfielder Cameron Maybin . Maybin stole second and the throw wound up in center field, but Andrus slapped a tag on Maybin as if he had the ball.
