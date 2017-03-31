Documentary on Angels star, 'Mike Tro...

Documentary on Angels star, 'Mike Trout: Millville to MVP,' to air Sunday on MLB Network

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Mike Trout spent part of his Friday at the ESPN Zone in Anaheim conducting a Q&A session with MLB Network's Brian Kenny before a screening of "Mike Trout: Millville to MVP," an hourlong documentary that the network will air on Sunday, April 9, at 8 p.m. EDT. The film chronicles Trout's rise from a small town in South New Jersey to become arguably the best all-around player in baseball, a 25-year-old who has won two American League most valuable player awards and was the MVP runner-up three times in his first five seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... Nov '16 Grogan 2
News Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... Oct '16 john b 1
News Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16) Sep '16 Johnnyj 1
News Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16) Aug '16 johnnyj 1
News MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16) Jul '16 AngelsFan2002 1
News Let's make a deal... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Can the Angels win in spite of Arte? (Dec '15) Dec '15 Jima 1
See all Los Angeles Angels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,517 • Total comments across all topics: 279,980,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC