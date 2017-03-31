Documentary on Angels star, 'Mike Trout: Millville to MVP,' to air Sunday on MLB Network

Mike Trout spent part of his Friday at the ESPN Zone in Anaheim conducting a Q&A session with MLB Network's Brian Kenny before a screening of "Mike Trout: Millville to MVP," an hourlong documentary that the network will air on Sunday, April 9, at 8 p.m. EDT. The film chronicles Trout's rise from a small town in South New Jersey to become arguably the best all-around player in baseball, a 25-year-old who has won two American League most valuable player awards and was the MVP runner-up three times in his first five seasons.

