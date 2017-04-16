Despite Tyler Skaggs' strong outing, Angels drop 5th straight game

Skaggs worked seven scoreless innings - easily the best start of the young season for the Angels - but Blake Parker was charged with a run in the bottom of the ninth and the Angels lost, 1-0, to the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The Angels, who got swept by the Royals in the three-game series, have lost five in a row and dropped to 6-7.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.