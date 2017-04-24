Calhoun single in 11th leads Angels p...

Calhoun single in 11th leads Angels past A's, 2-1

23 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Mike Trout found a new way to help the Los Angeles Angels win, and Calhoun finished what his star teammate started an inning later. Trout cracked his first career extra-innings home run, then Calhoun ripped a two-out single in the 11th inning to score Danny Espinosa and send the Angels to a 2-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

