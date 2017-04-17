Bridwell lands with Angels after release by Orioles

Hereford native Parker Bridwell was signed by the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim on Monday three days after he was released by the Baltimore Orioles. Bridwell, who had been pitching for the Orioles organization for seven seasons and appeared in three games with the major league club last year, was designated by the team on Friday to clear roster space for pitcher Paul Fry, who the Orioles acquired from Seattle.

