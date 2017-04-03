Baseball Capsules
Albert Pujols hit his 592nd homer and a tying, two-run single in the ninth inning before Cliff Pennington's drive to the wall capped the Los Angeles Angels' rally from a six-run deficit for a 10-9 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Pennington's single drove in Mike Trout to end a preposterous comeback by the Angels, who trailed 8-1 in the seventh and 9-3 before Pujols homered to lead off the ninth against Casey Fien.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Sat
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC