Baseball Capsules

Albert Pujols hit his 592nd homer and a tying, two-run single in the ninth inning before Cliff Pennington's drive to the wall capped the Los Angeles Angels' rally from a six-run deficit for a 10-9 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Pennington's single drove in Mike Trout to end a preposterous comeback by the Angels, who trailed 8-1 in the seventh and 9-3 before Pujols homered to lead off the ninth against Casey Fien.

