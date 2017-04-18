Astros' Carlos Correa returns to lineup after three-game absence

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa in the dugout with a bruised hand during the third inning of an MLB baseball game at Minute Maid Park, 2017, in Houston. Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa in the dugout with a bruised hand during the third inning of an MLB baseball game at Minute Maid Park, 2017, in Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.