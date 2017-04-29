A's Sunday starter Jesse Hahn still having to prove himself
A's starter Jesse Hahn, who threw eight scoreless innings Tuesday in Anaheim, looks to solidify his rotation spot Sunday vs. Astros. HOUSTON Jesse Hahn will make another pitch to remain a member of the A's starting rotation in the Sunday series finale against the Astros.
