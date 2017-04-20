APNewsBreak: Yanks drop to 3rd in payroll; Dodgers lead

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts watches from the dugout during the second inning of the team's preseason baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts watches from the dugout during the second inning of the team's preseason baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.