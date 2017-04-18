Angels waste Shoemakera s best outing in loss to Astros
After enduring a quiet afternoon and managing just three hits in eight scoreless innings, the Angels mounted a ninth-inning rally on Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately, it still came up short, as they left the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base in a 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros, their sixth loss in seven games on the trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr 8
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC