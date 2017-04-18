Angels waste Shoemakera s best outing...

Angels waste Shoemakera s best outing in loss to Astros

Thursday

After enduring a quiet afternoon and managing just three hits in eight scoreless innings, the Angels mounted a ninth-inning rally on Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately, it still came up short, as they left the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base in a 2-1 loss to the Houston Astros, their sixth loss in seven games on the trip.

