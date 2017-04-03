Angels Notes: Tyler Skaggs ready for season debut
Tyler Skaggs has been insisting for a month that the shoulder issue he had a month ago was not an issue at all, and the time is coming near for him to demonstrate. Skaggs will make his season debut on Thursday, his first opportunity to prove that he's fully caught up after being set back early in the spring because of shoulder fatigue.
