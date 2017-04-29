Angels Notes: Tyler Skaggs and C.J. C...

Angels Notes: Tyler Skaggs and C.J. Cron head to DL

On Saturday they placed Tyler Skaggs and C.J. Cron on the disabled list, after both were hurt in Friday's game. Manager Mike Scioscia said in both cases, the injuries were minor enough that last year, with a 15-day disabled list, they wouldn't have been so quick to take them off the roster.

