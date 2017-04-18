Angels Notes: Players believe Starling Marte's suspension is a good deterrent
News of Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Starling Marte's 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs left mixed responses in the Angels clubhouse on Tuesday. Matt Shoemaker and Kole Calhoun both said it's unfortunate that any player gets suspended like that, but they also each took the news as a sign that the sport is policing itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Angels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners notebook: Overton back with club after...
|Apr 8
|NotebookPharter
|2
|The Angels' 2017 payroll outlook is getting cle... (Oct '16)
|Nov '16
|Grogan
|2
|Los Angeles Angels: Mike Scioscia Continues To ... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|john b
|1
|Calhoun, Pujols hit 2 HRs each as Angels beat Mari (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Johnnyj
|1
|Seattle Mariners Not Fans of Gay/Lesbian Affection (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|johnnyj
|1
|MLB trade rumors: Mets and Angels are talking J... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|AngelsFan2002
|1
|Let's make a deal... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Angels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC